President Jair Bolsonaro| Photo: Isac Nóbrega/Presidency of the Republic

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday (3) that the September 7 demonstrations will be an “ultimatum” to “two people” who do not respect the Constitution. The president said he can also take steps to “enforce the will of the people” and contain those who play outside the “four lines of the Constitution”.

Bolsonaro did not mention who the two people were. However, he has been accusing Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), of violating the Constitution by restricting Brazilians’ fundamental freedoms. And, within the agenda of the September 7 demonstrations, there is the defense of freedom of expression and criticism of the STF’s actions.

“These one or two people have to understand their place. And the message from you, Brazilian people, next Tuesday [dia 7 de setembro], will be an ultimatum for these two people. Bow to the Constitution. Respect our freedom. Understand that you two are on the wrong path. Because there is always time to redeem oneself,” Bolsonaro stated in a speech in Bahia.

“I’m not the one who gives this ultimatum. It’s the Brazilian people; the people to which we all politicians owe loyalty,” the president said. “We don’t need to go outside the four lines of the Constitution. There we have everything we need. But if someone wants to play outside those four lines, we will show that we can also assert the will and strength of his people.”