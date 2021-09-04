Brazil 2021 Week starts this Friday with discounts of up to 70%

The third edition of Semana Brasil starts this Friday (3). Until the 13th, commerce and retail companies will make offers and promotions with the objective of moving the Brazilian economy, stimulating consumption and generating jobs.

As in previous years, Semana Brasil takes place alongside the celebrations of the Semana da Pátria, when the Independence of Brazil is celebrated, on September 7th. This year’s theme is “Let’s go ahead with care and confidence”. The initiative is a partnership between the federal government and the Institute for Retail Development (IDV), the São Paulo Trade Association and the support of several entities.

According to the IDV, the pandemic had an impact on all sectors of the economy and changed the relationship with consumption, making it more rational and less emotional. “People are mobilized to save businesses and jobs, some indicators have shown a reaction from the economy and there is a repressed demand,” said Marcelo Silva, president of the institute.

Brazil Week – Created in 2019, Semana Brasil is based on three pillars: collaboration, optimism and opportunity. One of the objectives of the campaign is to celebrate the Independence of Brazil, stimulating patriotism and the heating of the economy, through promotions and offers in commerce. According to the Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom), the government’s expectation is that the event will present better results compared to previous years.