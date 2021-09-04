Brazil beats Argentina and is fifth in soccer of 5

Brazil is the five-time Paralympic champion in 5-a-side football. The Brazilian team beat Argentina 1-0, today, in the final of the sport at the Tokyo Paralympics and won the gold medal. Nonato scored the winning goal.

Brazil rose to the highest place on the podium in all editions of the Games since 5-a-side football debuted in the Paralympic program, in Athens-2004. With the victory against Argentina, the team still maintains its unbeaten record and continues without having ever lost a match in the history of the sport in the Paralympics.

The Brazilian campaign in Tokyo began with a victory against China in the group stage. Brazil also thrashed Japan and France to advance first in the bracket. In the semifinals, the team beat Morocco before facing Argentina in the big decision.

The game

The first half started truncated, and Luan saved Brazil twice in Argentina’s early arrivals. Brazil responded with Paraná, who made a great individual play and hit the post. Shortly after, Ricardinho kicked into the net from the outside. In the final seconds, Ricardinho and Jefinho still gave two more shots, but no goals.

The start of the second half had few arrivals with danger to attack and strong marking. The best opportunity so far was with Nonato, in a cross kick deflected by goalkeeper Lencina.

Shortly after, the same Nonato lined up, passing two markers, and hit the Argentine goalkeeper’s right angle from the left to open the scoring for Brazil. With less than 5 minutes left in the game, Luan still saved the Brazilian team with a beautiful defense. That was it. Brazilian victory and party.