Brazil beats Chile, guarantees a spot at the Worlds and waits for Argentina in the South American Volleyball Championship | volleyball

In Brasília, the Brazilian men’s volleyball team won its third victory in the South American Championship and secured a place at next year’s World Cup, in Russia. The Brazilians beat Chile by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 25/22, 25/18 and 25/19. Domingo Brazil and Argentina will have the last confrontation, at 10 am, broadcast by Globo and SporTV2.

Highlights: Brazil 3 x 0 Chile for the Men's Volleyball South American Championship

Brazil has chosen a more experienced starting team: Bruno, Lucão, Lucarelli, Vaccari, Flávio, Alan and Thales. On the Chilean side, the team started playing with Banda, Guerra, Bonacic, Vicente Paraguirre, Gabriel Araya, Tomas Paraguirre and Lavin.

Lucarelli attacks Chilean blockade

Brazil started the first set with two blocking points in the sequence to open ahead on the scoreboard. Bruno used Alan especially at the beginning of the game, but with several mistakes and points given to the opponents, the team could not open on the scoreboard. The Chileans maintained the balance up to 14 points, when the Brazilians made better use of counterattacks and opened up three points.

With 17 to 14, the Chilean coach asked for time. At the end of the set, the Chileans tried to touch the scoreboard, but with 22 to 18, coach Daniel Nejamkin stopped the game again. The time-out had the effect of the time-out, and Chile pulled in at 22-24. It was Renan’s turn to cool off the game and ask for a time-out, and Brazil closed at 25-22 with Lucarelli’s point.

Chile started the second set running over Brazil and with 5-1 for the opponents, Renan asked for time and asked the group to do the simplest after some silly mistakes. With Lucão’s beautiful attack, Brazil drew in five points. The teams continued exchanging points until the Brazilians scored three points in a row. At 12-11, Chile asked for time. But Brazil improved its game volume and closed at 25 to 18, with Vaccari’s point.

Once again, the Brazilians struggled at the start of the third set. With, Brazil improved in the blockade and opened four points. With 9-5, Chile asked for time, but no longer had the strength to try to recover. At 14 to 7, Nejamkin asked for time again. João Rafael took the place of Vaccari, and Brazil closed on 25/19, with a ball by Cachopa and Flávio.

Bruno, voted best player of the match, analyzed the victory.

Brazil beat Chile in the Aul-American Volleyball Championship

– We started the first and second sets in a bain marie. They were playing their game and we were taking a long time to take off, maybe there was a lack of aggressiveness until the middle of the set. In the third set we loosened more and became more relaxed – said the setter.

As for the last match, against Argentina, the Brazilian captain denied that the mood is one of rematch.