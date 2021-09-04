Brazil consolidates itself as the third most vaccinated country in the world – News

The speed of vaccination in the country against Covid-19 increased in recent months to the point of consolidating Brazil’s third position among the most agile in daily doses. The data are from the Our World in Data panel, coordinated by professors from the University of Oxford.

China and India, in that order, are at the forefront, followed by Brazil and Japan, who have fought fiercely for the podium in recent months.

According to Our World in Data, on September 1, China vaccinated 12.57 million people that day. The Indians, 9.09 million and Brazil, 1.94 million, seven hundred thousand ahead of the Japanese, with 1.24 million.

The national race, however, will have setbacks in the near future. THE Fiocruz announced on Thursday (2) that it will not deliver any dose of AstraZeneca to the country for two weeks. In addition, reports from states that are without vaccine are once again common.

On August 10, the bronze was from Japan, with 2 million against 1.41 million for Brazilians on that Tuesday.

In mid-June, when Brazil was beginning to reach the range of one million applications, the country was still in fifth place. On the 16th, with 941,000 immunizations, Japan was fourth (1.10 million) and the United States, third (1.17 million).

On May 12, with less than 500,000 doses, Brazil was in seventh position. On March 12, with 140,000, he was in eighth.

Americans, by the way, lead the speed race at the beginning of the worldwide campaign against the new coronavirus. On March 24, they, with 2.49 million daily doses, were at the top of the list, followed by India with 2.29 million and China with 2.27 million.

Until Friday (3), Brazil had applied 197,285,447 vaccines, with 64.5 million people with the two doses or who took the immunizing agent. Johnson.