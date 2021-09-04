Brazil has 749 deaths and the lowest average of the year

The moving average of deaths by covid-19 in Brazil continues to fall and today reached the lowest value of the year again. This Friday, the average of daily deaths was 622.

The moving average is calculated from data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the state departments of Health. When it comes to the average number of deaths, data on daily deaths for the last seven days are taken into account.

Since 20:00 yesterday, Brazil has registered 749 deaths by covid-19. With that, the total reached 582,753.

Today, 23,759 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 20,854,471 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The situation in the states

Today, Acre has not recorded any deaths by covid-19. Another 13 states had fewer than 10 deaths. Are they:

Amazons – 1

Rondônia – 1

Piauí – 2

Sergipe – 2

Roraima – 3

Tocantins – 3

Paraíba – 4

Amapá – 5

Ceará – 5

Alagoas – 6

Holy Spirit – 8

Rio Grande do Norte – 8

Maranhão – 9

On the other hand, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro had more than 100 deaths each. There were 169 in São Paulo and 204 in Rio.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil had notified 756 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The disease has caused 582,670 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the folder’s data, there were 25,565 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil. Since March 2020, the number of infected has reached 20,856,060.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,820,202 cases recovered from the disease so far in the country, with another 453,188 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.