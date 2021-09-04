Brazil has a moving average of 622 daily deaths per Covid; fall in the average of cases is -27% | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (3) 749 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 582,753 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 622 –lowest mark since December 28 (when he was in 617). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -19% and points out a trend of fall . It is the 11th consecutive day of fall in this comparison.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (28): 687

Sunday (29): 679

Monday (30): 671

Tuesday (31): 671

Wednesday (1): 643

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states and the Federal District show an upward trend in deaths: ES, RJ, DF and RR.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,854,471 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 23,759 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 21,547 diagnoses per day –O lowest record since November 10 (when it was 19.165), resulting in a variation of -27% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall. On the fifth consecutive day of decline, this is the best indication of the last 23 days in the pace of new cases.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 582,753

582,753 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 749

749 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 622 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%)

622 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%) Total confirmed cases: 20,854,471

20,854,471 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 23,759

23,759 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 21,547 per day (variation in 14 days: -27%)

On the rise (3 states and the DF): RR, ES, RJ, DF

RR, ES, RJ, DF In stability (7 states): SE, BA, AP, RS, MA, GO, SC

SE, BA, AP, RS, MA, GO, SC Falling (16 states): PB, MG, MS, AL, PE, PR, PI, MT, TO, AM, SP, RN, PA, AC, RO, CE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 65 million Brazilians took the necessary doses and are immunized against Covid. There are 65,872,810 people who completed the vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 30.88% of the country’s population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 133,811,250 people, which corresponds to 62.73% of the population.

Adding the first, second and single dose, there are 199,684,060 doses applied in the country.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: +41%

MG: -18%

RJ: +21%

SP: -38%

DF: +16%

GO: -9%

MS: -22%

MT: -36%

AC: -50%

AM: -38%

AP: 0%

PA: -39%

RO: -61%

RR: +55%

TO: -37%

AL: -25%

BA: +10%

EC: -78%

MA: -8%

PB: -17%

PE: -26%

PI: -33%

RN: -39%

SE: +12%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month