Brazil in the Paralympics (3/04): Petrúcio in the 400m, and 5-a-side football tries for the penta against Argentina | paralympics

Brazil has, on the penultimate day of Paralympics competitions, a series of chances to overcome the historic record of titles in the same edition of the event. Currently, Tokyo 2020 and London 2012 are tied at 21 gold each, but Friday night and Saturday morning promise. There is the 5-a-side football final between Brazil Argentina, as well as world champions in action in parataekwondo and paracanoeing, and two clear chances for gold in athletics: Petrúcio Ferreira, in the 400m of the T47, and Jerusa dos Santos, in the 200m of T11.
SporTV, TV Glovo and ge broadcast live the 5-a-side football final between Brazil and Argentina from 5:50 am this Saturday.
Petrúcio Ferreira, who has already won the 100m sprint, is one of the favorites in the 400m of the T47, in a race that has two other Brazilians in the decision. Another great chance for a podium in Brazil is in the 200m T11, with Thalita Simplício and Jerusa dos Santos.
Night session (Brasilia time) – SportTV 2
9:30 pm – F54 female javelin throw – Poliana Jesus
9:35 pm – Shot put F34
9:41 pm – F40 shot put
9:46 pm – 800m female T34
9:55 pm – 800m male T34
22:02 – Long jump T13
22:08 – 400m female T13
22:18 – Men’s 200m T35 – Fabio Bordignon
22:27 – Men’s 200m T37 Final – Gabriel Costa and Ricardo Mendonça
22:38 – 100m male T36 – Mateus Aser
23:02 – Women’s 100m qualifiers – Ana Claudia da Silva
23:54 – Women’s 200m qualifiers – Yara Fernanda
Morning session (Brasilia time) – SportTV 2
19h- Men’s Long Jump T20 – Gustavo Dias
19:05 – men’s F33 shot put –
7:10 pm- F41 male javelin throw
7:15 pm- 1500m male T38
19:29- 200m female T11 – Thalita Simplício and Jerusa dos Santos
7:35 pm – F38 female record release
7:39 pm- 200m female T12
19:44 – F63 shot put – Edenilson Floriani
19:50 200m female T47 – case Fernanda Yara advance
8:15 pm- 200m male T64
8:38 pm- 400m female T38
21h01- 400m male T47 – Petrúcio Ferreira, Ruan Moraes and Lucas Lima
21:26-100m female T63
Brazil disputes the gold medal against Argentina. The selection tries for the fifth championship, after winning the last four editions without losing a single game. After a semi-final against Morocco, won by 1-0, the dispute is against Argentina, repeating the decision of the 2018 World Cup.
5:30 am – Brazil vs Argentina – gold dispute – live broadcast by SportTV, TVGlobo and ge
Day with five medal disputes in paracanoeing, with Brazil fighting directly for the gold, mainly with Caio Ribeiro and Fernando Rufino. SportTV 2 shows.
10:48: 200m female individual kayak – KL1
11:04 am: KL2 women’s 200m individual kayak
11:12 am – 200m male individual walk – VL2
11:30 am- individual female kayak 200m – KL3
11:56 am- individual 200m walk for men VL3
The only Brazilian in parabadminton, a modality that makes its debut in the Paralympics in Tokyo, Victor Tavares plays in the semifinals of the competition. He will also play for the medal this Saturday, or the bronze (in case of defeat) or the gold, if he wins the semi.
1:30 pm: Victor Tavares X Man Kai Chu (Hong Kong)
The two Brazilian seated volleyball teams compete for the bronze medal this morning/morning. The men’s team will face Bosnia, current Paralympic runners-up and favorite for the game, while the women will face Canada, in a repeat of the first phase match. At the time, the Brazilians won 3 to 2.
2h- Brazil X Bosnia (male bronze) – SporTV 2
4:30 am – Brazil X Canada (women’s bronze) – Sportv 2
A modality that has already brought two medals to Brazil in Tokyo, parataekwondo has a podium chance with Debora Menezes, current world champion.
1:30 am – qualifiers
5h- final stages
11:20 am Brazil X Japan – Team Round of 16
12:15 – 50m mixed pistol – Alexandre Galgani