Brazil registers 749 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is 622 – Health

Brazil notified 749 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Friday, 3. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 622, the lowest record of the year and the lowest since December 28, 2020, when the indicator was at 617.

This Friday, the number of new infections reported was 23,759. In total, the Brazil has 582,753 deaths and 20,854,471 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.82 million people have recovered from covid since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo registered 169 new victims of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Rio de Janeiro surpassed this total and reached 204 deaths in the period. The State has been the epicenter of the dissemination of Delta variant in the country, where confirmed cases of the strain grew 86% in the last week.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 25,565 new cases and 756 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 20,856,060 people infected and 582,670 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.