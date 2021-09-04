Brazil sets record for gold medals

One day before the end of the Paralympics, Brazil surpassed a historic milestone. This Saturday, the team won the country’s 22nd gold medal at the Tokyo Games and surpassed its gold medal record in an edition of the event. The 22nd gold came with the victory against Argentina in the final of 5-a-side football, now five-time Paralympic champion.

The former best mark was 21 gold, won at the London Paralympics in 2012. In that edition, Brazil also won 14 silver and eight bronze. There were 43 medals in total.

In Tokyo, the country, when it reached the 22nd gold medal, still had 16 silvers and 28 bronzes, totaling 66 medals with one day to go until the end of the Games – the medal record happened in Rio, in 2016, with 72 podiums. 14 gold.

In other words, the record for gold medals was surpassed, but Brazil needs an almost perfect performance to surpass the total number of podiums conquered five years ago. In addition, the country is in seventh place in the overall medals table, repeating its best historical performance, from London-2012.

In the Japanese capital, three Brazilian athletes won more than one gold medal. Two of them are from swimming. Carol Santiago won three gold medals: 50m freestyle S13, 100m freestyle S12 and 100m chest SB12 (for athletes with low vision). Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araújo won the 200m freestyle S2 (athletes with low functionality) and the 50m backstroke S2. In athletics, Yeltsin Jacques took the gold in the 1500m and 5000m T11 (visually impaired). And he’s still going to participate in the marathon.

The diversity of sports in which Brazil won gold medals also drew attention: eight. They were: athletics, canoeing, 5-a-side football, goalball, judo, weightlifting, swimming and taekwondo.