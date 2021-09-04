Brazilian Paralympic athlete protests on podium after having revoked gold

The Brazilian Parathlete Thiago Paulino protested on the podium of the F57 class shot at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, this Saturday (4), after having the gold medal revoked and being declared 3rd in the competition.

Paulino protested and expressed his indignation at the decision throughout the ceremony, from arrival to exit from the podium.

The Brazilian climbed the podium first, as do all third-placed players, but, when passing through the center of the stage, in the position of the gold medalist, he stepped firmly and pointed to the ground, as if to mark his position against the final decision.

With the gesture, without saying a word, he expressed that, in fact, he was the legitimate gold medalist.

Also during the awards ceremony, Paulino showed his anger at what happened and signaled negatively several times, including when he received the bronze medal. At the time of the photos, he lowered his head and raised his right fist

Understand the controversial decision of the race

About 10 hours after winning the gold medal in shot put (class F57) Paulino had the medal revoked after an appeal by China in the appellate panel that made two shots by the Brazilian – both over 15 meters, which would also guarantee the record in the Paralympics – be invalidated.

With the new final result, Paulino’s best valid mark was 14.77 m, while the gold went to the Chinese Guoshan Wu, with 15.00 m, and the silver went to the Brazilian Marco Aurélio Borges, with 14. 85 m.

“There is no way to explain. There’s nothing to say, the world knows who the real champion is. Unfortunately there are things that are beyond our power. We did our job. We did a perfect five-year cycle, winning all the competitions”, said Paulino to the Todo Dia Olimpíada.

“I leave with this bitter taste. Hard to find words to express what I’m feeling. I even have to be restrained in order not to talk nonsense and not harm my image and the country. I will not bow my head to him. Not him, they. Because he (the Chinese) is the least guilty of all this. But unfortunately I’m not going to lower my head”, concluded Thiago Paulino.

Judges validated marks during competition

Paulino was the last to compete and he knew the mark he needed to win: if he managed to throw more than 15 m, the Brazilian would take the gold.

And this happened more than once. With the advantage over the other participants, the para-athlete gave up some attempts and went out to celebrate his gold medal and his Paralympic record.

After more than 10 hours of the end of the dispute, China filed an appeal and managed to invalidate part of the Brazilian’s race, leaving Paulino with the bronze medal.

“When I saw that I had won the gold medal, I gave up my last three shots. If the referee had burned my two shots, which were later contested, I would have continued in the competition and, for sure, I would have sought this medal because I was very well prepared”, explained Paulino.

“Unfortunately there are things that are beyond our purview. [Só posso] to thank the team of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) who did everything possible for this to be reversed, but it does not depend on them”.

CPB tries but fails to reverse decision

This Saturday morning (4), in Tokyo, the organization even postponed the event’s podium ceremony by more than 1 hour due to the appeal from China. Knowing the new result of the competition, the CPB tried to revert and keep the gold medal, but was unsuccessful.

“China protested during and after the race, the arbitration did not comply. China went to the appeal jury, which is an instance of the IPC, the jury received and granted”, informed the Brazilian Paralympic Committee.

“Brazil presented images from TV broadcasts of the shots in which there was no evidence of infraction in the athlete’s shooting movement, but the jury’s allegation is that the accusatory video would be from another angle, but it refused to show the video on which it was based the decision.”

