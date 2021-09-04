Brazilian Under-15 team called for training and observation stage

Coach Dudu Patetuci will gather 26 summoned between the 13th and 22nd of September, at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis.
The coach of the Brazilian Under-15 team, Dudu Patetuci, called, this Thursday (2), 26 athletes for a period of training and observation at Granja Comary, in September. The delegation will stay from September 13th to 22nd at the CT of the Brazilian team in Teresópolis. This is the fourth stage of training for the under-15 category. A preparatory game is planned for the period against an opponent yet to be defined.
According to Patetuci, the main objective of this call is to continue the development of this generation of athletes, who suffered a lot from the sport restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
“I want to thank Branco, our coordinator, very much for deciding to keep the calls for the Brazilian soccer youth teams. To understand the need to continue observing and developing the athletes for the Brazilian national team in future competitions”, pointed out Dudu.
Goalkeepers:
Marcelo Souza – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube
Phillipe Gabriel – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama
Santiago – Clube Atlético Mineiro
Sides:
Kauan Firmo – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Victor Gabriel – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube
João Henrique – Fluminense Football Club
Marcelo Maia – Club Athletico Paranaense
Defenders:
Eduardho Keder – Clube Atlético Mineiro
Fellipe Jack – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Gabriel Miranda – Clube Atlético Mineiro
Pedro Henrique Vasconcelos – Club Athletico Paranaense
Vinicius Cesar – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube
Half campers:
Eduardo Anastácio – Club Athletico Paranaense
Fabio – Fluminense Football Club
João Victor – Club Athletico Paranaense
Luiz Gustavo – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Matheus Lima – Santos Futebol Clube
Nicolas – Youth Sports Club
Vitor Figueiredo – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Attackers:
Alysson – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
Felipe Lima – Flamengo Regatta Club
Giovani – São Paulo Football Club
Gustavo – Fluminense Football Club
Juninho – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Laércio – Clube Atlético Mineiro
Willian – São Paulo Football Club