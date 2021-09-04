Brazilian Under-15 team called for training and observation stage

Coach Dudu Patetuci will gather 26 summoned between the 13th and 22nd of September, at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis.

The coach of the Brazilian Under-15 team, Dudu Patetuci, called, this Thursday (2), 26 athletes for a period of training and observation at Granja Comary, in September. The delegation will stay from September 13th to 22nd at the CT of the Brazilian team in Teresópolis. This is the fourth stage of training for the under-15 category. A preparatory game is planned for the period against an opponent yet to be defined.

According to Patetuci, the main objective of this call is to continue the development of this generation of athletes, who suffered a lot from the sport restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“I want to thank Branco, our coordinator, very much for deciding to keep the calls for the Brazilian soccer youth teams. To understand the need to continue observing and developing the athletes for the Brazilian national team in future competitions”, pointed out Dudu.

Goalkeepers:

Marcelo Souza – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

Phillipe Gabriel – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Santiago – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Sides:

Kauan Firmo – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Victor Gabriel – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

João Henrique – Fluminense Football Club

Marcelo Maia – Club Athletico Paranaense

Defenders:

Eduardho Keder – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Fellipe Jack – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Gabriel Miranda – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Pedro Henrique Vasconcelos – Club Athletico Paranaense

Vinicius Cesar – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

Half campers:

Eduardo Anastácio – Club Athletico Paranaense

Fabio – Fluminense Football Club

João Victor – Club Athletico Paranaense

Luiz Gustavo – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Matheus Lima – Santos Futebol Clube

Nicolas – Youth Sports Club

Vitor Figueiredo – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Attackers:

Alysson – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Felipe Lima – Flamengo Regatta Club

Giovani – São Paulo Football Club

Gustavo – Fluminense Football Club

Juninho – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Laércio – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Willian – São Paulo Football Club