Brazilians discover detail of comet with 2 bodies near Earth – 04/09/2021

An investigation carried out by researchers at the National Observatory, in Rio de Janeiro, identified the first extinct binary comet nucleus in history in the region close to Earth. This discovery reinforces the existence of dormant and extinct comets among Near Earth Objects (NEOs, its acronym in English), which is quite relevant to understanding how volatile material (including water) got to Earth.

The team led by astronomer Filipe Monteiro made photometric observations of the 2017 object YE5, which passed close to Earth in June 2018. At the time, it was at a distance of 6 million kilometers (about 16 times the distance from Earth to the Moon), and scientists were able to get more details about its physical properties.

“Several studies have pointed to primitive comets and asteroids as the main suppliers of organic and volatile material for primitive Earth, which may have helped to create an environment capable of generating the first forms of life,” said the astronomer.

Therefore, researchers argue that the 2017 binary YE5 appears to be a plausible target for a space mission that would seek to sample the asteroid. The material could mean great progress in understanding the early history of the solar system, investigating the origin of life on Earth, and understanding the final states of comets.

Radar observatories from Arecibo, Green Bank and Goldstone had already pointed out that the 2017 YE5 is composed of two bodies about 900 meters in diameter, which orbit each other around a common center of mass between them. Only four such binary systems are known in the NEO region — the 2017 YE5, the 69230 Hermes, the (190166) 2005 UP156, and the 1994 CJ1.

Now, with the data obtained from the Astronomical Observatories of Sertão de Itaparica (OASI), Astronomical National of San Pedro Martyr (OAN-SPM, Mexico) and on Blue mountain (BMO, Australia), it was possible to carry out a more complete characterization, which includes:

orbital period of the binary system and the rotational period of the components;

the color indices (related to the surface composition of the asteroids);

medium density;

albedo (amount of reflected solar radiation);

taxonomic type (asteroid classification system).

The investigations were published in August 2021 in the article “Physical characterization of equal-mass binary near-Earth asteroid 2017 YE5: a possible dormant Jupiter-family comet” in the “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society”.

In the article, the researchers determined that the orbital period is about 24 hours, although one of the objects could be rotating with a rotation period of about 15 hours.

“Usually, these systems with bodies of similar size are fully synchronized, which means the orbital period is equal to the rotation period of the bodies. But in this system, one of the bodies doesn’t seem to have reached synchronization yet. One of the possibilities is the that the system is relatively recent and has not yet managed to achieve full synchronization,” explained Monteiro.

Furthermore, the authors do not rule out that the components of this system may have different compositions, which would make the synchronization process longer due to the difference between the bodies’ masses.

The study indicates that the object has a very reddish surface, consistent with D-type asteroids — a primitive type of asteroid, rich in organic, volatile material.

According to Monteiro, the average density of the object is about 1g/cm³, which suggests the presence of volatiles (for example, ice) inside the system components, and the color indices obtained are typical of comets of the Jupiter family. .

“These characteristics indicate that the 2017 YE5 system is a possible binary cometary nucleus, whose volatile material has been lost throughout its history or is stored inside,” explained the astronomer.

Although the object looks like an extinct comet, as no sublimation of ice has been observed, it has been classified as dormant as the volatile components may lie beneath a layer of rock.