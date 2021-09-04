Bruno Henrique takes full-time treatment for “finals”

The 4-0 rout over Grêmio practically put Flamengo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, but the duel against the Gauchos brought a headache to the red-blacks: Bruno Henrique’s thigh injury.

Out of action since the triumph in Porto Alegre, the striker was not present in the 4-0 against Santos and has been undergoing full treatment ever since. As the Qualifiers brought a refreshment on the calendar, the player and the club’s scientific professionals work day and night so that the 27 shirt is fit at the time of the decisive games.

Flamengo will only return to the field on the 12th, when the team visits Palmeiras, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. Although no one at the club rules out Bruno’s presence in São Paulo, the tendency is that the grade 2 injury still needs a few more days to subside.

As losing one of their main players for any longer is not a hypothesis, Fla estimates that Bruno Henrique will be in good condition for the duel back against Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul and, above all, in the matches against Barcelona (on the 22nd and 29th), by the semi of Libertadores.

Bruno Henrique’s work at Ninho do Urubu has been done in the pool and in physiotherapy. Muscle strengthening and specific exercises to reduce trauma have also been performed at home. While the picture doesn’t evolve, the athlete stays away from the CT field.

To the relief of Renato Gaúcho and the fans of Fla, Michael has been called and is doing the job without the holder. With good performances, the player walks with high confidence and scores valuable points with the coach.

Without the players who are at the service of their national teams, the red-black squad returns to work today (4) and trains from 9 am at Ninho do Urubu. The group is off tomorrow (5).