Brusque removes member of staff involved in case of racism against midfielder Celsinho | brusque

Brusque informed that it has taken two measures regarding the case of racism against midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, in the match between the two teams in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, on August 28, at the Augusto Bauer stadium.

The first is the removal of the staff member, accused by the player of racism, for an indefinite period. In addition, the club will install cameras to capture audio from the stands. The actions were disclosed this Friday afternoon.

1 of 1 Celsinho Brusque x Londrina Série B — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF Celsinho Brusque x Londrina Série B — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF

In the summary of the game Brusque x Londrina, the referee reported that Celsinho “informed the fourth referee that he was offended with the following words: ‘go cut that hair, you bee curl'”. Also according to the document, the person was identified as a member of the staff of the Santa Catarina club.

Londrina released a video on social networks in which it is possible to hear a supposed cry of a “monkey”. Tubarão’s post was a response to Quadricolor who, at first, said that the midfielder was being “opportunist” when denouncing racism and later apologized. After the episode, Brusque lost a sponsor.

This Friday, Celsinho was heard by the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR), in Londrina, and registered a police report about the episode in Santa Catarina.

Check out the club statement:

Brusque Futebol Clube hereby communicates to all the measures and actions taken by the institution from this date onwards:

1 – Withdrawal of the person involved for an indefinite period from the activities of the Club until the full and proper investigation of the facts.

2 – Installation of monitoring cameras with audio capture in the Covered Bleachers of Estádio Augusto Bauer.