BTS is stealing ideas from ARMYs in the hard face

BTS knows all about ARMY memes, inside jokes and “secrets”, but they’re not the only ones. The South Korean group’s agency, Big Hit Music, is proving once again that great minds think alike.

Today, the K-Pop group broadcast a live study session on their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. As expected, fans were unable to concentrate on their homework. They ended up studying BTS instead of studying with BTS, and some also had a strong sense of déjà vu. Why this new content looks so familiar

“Study with BTS” is ARMY’s own content that comes to life! Some creative fans are recording video clips and editing them to look like Zoom calls. These interactive point of view (POV) edits became especially popular during the pandemic, as many people are attending school and working virtually.

This isn’t, however, the only time that Big Hit Music has supposedly been inspired by fans! The ticket guide flowchart MAP OF THE SOUL ON: AND of the BTS is very similar to the flowchart in a fan buying guide.

ARMY illustrated the global popularity of the BTS song “Butter” with a yellow map – just like Big Hit Music. Even memes, such as commemorative clips from the top 100 fan charts, have become official content.

Are Big Hit Music employees lurking on Stan’s Twitter and TikTok? All signs point to maybe. BTS content mimicked ARMY’s many times to be a coincidence.

Watch the video:

BTS earns more than R$ 80 million on Youtube alone

It’s not news to anyone that BTS is the biggest K-Pop group in the world. It’s also no secret that they are millionaires, and well, the proof of that is only in their YouTube earnings!

According to South Korea’s Forbes, the BTS YouTube channel is the most profitable K-Pop channel on the Google video platform. With 57 million subscribers and a total of 12 billion views spread across its 1,586 videos, the channel BANGTANTV earned 16.4 million dollars (R$ 82 million). All this only in 2020.

Check out the Top 10:

BTS – $16.4 million BLACKPINK – US$11.6 million NCT DREAM – US$ 1.81 million SEVENTEEN – US$ 1.65 million Bambam – US$ 1.45 million MAMAMOO – US$ 1.45 million EXO – US$ 1.45 million Official IU – US$ 1.34 million aespa – US$1.24 million TOMORROW x TOGETHER OFFICIAL – US$ 981 thousand

BTS invites fans to the official “Permission to Dance” challenge on YouTube Shorts

BTS invites all their fans to dance to their new single, “Permission to Dance”. This will be YouTube Shorts’ first worldwide dance challenge.

From next Friday, July 23rd until Saturday, August 14th, fans of the South Korean band around the world can create a short video of up to 15 seconds straight from the YouTube app, reproducing the dance moves from the “Permission to Dance” video.

As part of the challenge, BTS will choose some of their favorite Shorts to compose a special video. To participate, simply tag @BANGTANTV and @YouTube with the hashtag #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts in the videos. For inspiration, fans can check out some of the latest BTS Shorts here.

Last week, the group made their television debut performance of “Permission to Dance” on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The members also talked about how the track written by Ed Sheeran came to life.

“’Permission to Dance’ brings a message that you don’t need to ask anyone for permission to dance, we hope to be able to bring together people from all over the world to dance together with us, free of any limits or restrictions. We are very excited to see this challenge come to life on YouTube Shorts and can’t wait to see what all of you will come up with,” explains Shin Young Jae, President of BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS dominates YouTube

BTS premiered the official music video for “Permission to Dance” on July 9th, garnering over 170 million YouTube views to date. The video took fifth place in the list of the 10 most viewed clips in the first 24 hours on YouTube. The band now owns 50% of the rankings, including the top two spots with “Butter” and “Dynamite”.

“Butter” has also been number one on YouTube Music’s Most Popular Songs chart for seven consecutive weeks.

Globally, BTS is among the top five most viewed artists on YouTube this year and, in the past 12 months, has garnered more than 10 billion views on the platform. With 53 million subscribers on their official channel, they are the third most-subscribed artist on YouTube, just behind Justin Bieber and BLACKPINK.

BTS has joined YouTube’s coveted club of billions of views on three separate occasions with their hits “DNA”, “Boy With Luv” and most recently with “Dynamite”.

“BTS are global icons. Breaking record after record on YouTube, BTS’ immense contribution to the music world has made them an undeniable force. It’s an honor to partner with them, helping to spread happiness and build lasting connections among their fans around the world,” adds Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global music director.