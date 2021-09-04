Buyer of Xuxa’s mansion shocks when she exposes what the presenter left behind

New owner of the mansion that until days ago belonged to the presenter Xuxa Meneghel, the singer Karinah opened the game last Thursday (02) and exposed a peculiar curiosity involving the acquisition of the property.

In an interview with Vogue, the famous woman revealed that the eternal queen of the little ones, before closing the deal, asked her to stay with her pet birds.

“I was very honored to be able to care for and love these beautiful birds that Xuxa will leave at home”, declared the artist, who has already made musical partnerships with names like Ivete Sangalo, Belo and Arlindo Cruz.

“They wouldn’t get used to it elsewhere, so I’m happy to be able to continue giving love and affection to everyone”, he also said, referring to the fact that the house has a large nursery.

“In the South, I have birds at home too, I’m in love with the peace they bring us”, finished the wife of the billionaire businessman Diether Werninghaus.

Xuxa’s house, it should be noted, was sold for a small amount of 45 million reais. The property was put up for sale in 2018, after the death of the blonde’s mother, Alda Meneghel, aged 81.

The residence has a tropical garden, private cinema with bathroom, recording studio, elevator, toilet and a basement apartment.

The outdoor area has a terrace with swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts, bucolic garden, gourmet kitchen, steam room, changing room, swimming pool with waterfall, Pilates room, whirlpool and gym. Images from the inside were also shown.

The mansion also has a closet, office, bathroom, large kitchen, two pantries, and a large living room, divided into three rooms that integrate with the leisure area, in addition to five suites and a garage with space for six cars, machines and service area.

At the house, the former Record presenter built a bird nursery, as shown in a visit made by Eliana to SBT. In March, she reinforced her desire to let go of the mansion. “Sasha wants to get married. Can you imagine cleaning it all up?“she asked.

For Vogue, Karinah stressed that this detail of the decoration will remain as it is. She, it is worth remembering, is the owner of the hit No Fim do Mundo, recorded with the singer Belo.

