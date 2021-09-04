Caboclo signs agreement with MP-RJ and closes process for sexual harassment in exchange for donations to pro-women institutions

The president removed from CBF, Rogério Caboclo, signed this Friday an agreement with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and ended the process in which he was accused of sexual harassment in the Common Court.

The criminal transaction agreement, proposed by the MP-RJ, ends the process in exchange for donations to charities in defense of women victims of domestic violence and animal protection. It was the Public Ministry itself that had pursued the case, as it became public in early June.

Approved by judge Simone Cavalieri Frota, who saw no reason to proceed with the process, the agreement also revokes the precautionary measures that prevented the removed president from going to the headquarters of the CBF, in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro. The process was based on the first report of sexual harassment, but it is not ruled out that there will be new inquiries for other cases.

Although now there is no longer any impediment in the Common Court for Caboclo to return to the entity that governs Brazilian football, the confederation’s internal issues still exist.

The judge understood that all decisions referring to CBF’s policy do not concern the Judiciary and, therefore, should not be resolved in this sphere.

Rogério Caboclo was removed from the presidency of the CBF Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Currently, after a period with Colonel Nunes as president of the CBF, the Board of Directors of the entity decided to nominate Ednaldo Rodrigues as the interim president of the Confederation.

The intention of the choice was to pacify the house until a resolution of the Rogério Caboclo case. Ednaldo was president of the Bahia Football Federation for 18 years and is seen as a neutral top hat for not having a close relationship with Caboclo or Marco Polo Del Nero.