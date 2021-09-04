Caio Ribeiro reveals cancer treatment: ‘responding very well’

Commentator Caio Ribeiro, from TV Globo, revealed this Friday (3) that he has cancer in the lymphatic system. The 46-year-old former player spoke about the matter for the first time in a video posted on his Instagram profile. Caio said that he was undergoing physiotherapy that he discovered the lump in the neck and soon began treatment with chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already in the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with a good head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass”, explained the commentator.

With the chemotherapy sessions, the hair loss started and in the video, Caio comments on the situation showing some flaws in his head. “I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. Stronger, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together”, said Caio Ribeiro.

