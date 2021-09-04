Caio Ribeiro reveals Hodgkin’s lymphoma; cancer usually enlarges nodes – 04/09/2021

Commentator Caio Ribeiro, 46, revealed on Friday night (3) that he is being treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. On his Instagram profile, he said he sought help after a lump appeared in his neck.

Enlarged lymph nodes, especially in the neck, collarbones, armpits and groin area, is the most common symptom of this type of cancer. The change is usually slow and painless.

The problem is that the most common cause of enlargement of these nodes is not Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Infections are often responsible for the change, so recognition can be difficult.

Caio said he discovered cancer early on, in physical therapy. “It was in the physique (which I do prevention for my knee) that I discovered the lump in the neck”. According to him, the professional who accompanies him found it strange to have a “bump” on his neck during a stretch. “I went to the hospital, did tests, punctures and the diagnosis came out: Hodgkin’s lymphoma”.

In addition to lumps, other signs of this type of cancer are itching, recurrent fatigue, fever and chills, heavy sweating at night, weight loss (10% in less than 6 months) and appetite and even greater sensitivity in the nodules after drinking alcoholic beverages.

what is it and what is the treatment

Known by the name of the physician who identified it in 1832, Thomas Hodgkin, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that can be highly harmful if not discovered at an early stage.

The problem affects lymphocytes, which are cells of the lymphatic system, usually found in lymph nodes (small organs) and have the function of defending the body against diseases, especially viral ones.

In lymphoma patients, cells become malignant and grow wildly. Then, they begin to produce identical copies in the lymph nodes, spreading out and reaching adjacent tissues; if left untreated, they can also reach other parts of the body. The most damaged part of the body is usually the chest.

After diagnosis, the most used approach is ABVD chemotherapy, which uses anticancer drugs — with different numbers of cycles and substances for each stage or case — to destroy the malignant cells intravenously. Radiotherapy, which destroys or stops the growth of these cells by means of rays, is carried out together.

In cases where the therapy does not show promising results, or relapse, patients can resort to autologous stem cell transplantation — which uses the patient’s own cells to provide new healthy units.

In Caio’s case, he said that he is on the penultimate chemotherapy session and that his body is responding well to the treatment. “The good news is that this cancer has a 95% chance of being cured. [Estou] strong, with a good head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass,” he said.

*With reporting information published on 10/17/2018