Caio Ribeiro reveals that he has cancer: ‘I’m strong, with a good head’

the sports commentator Caio Ribeiro, 46, revealed on his Instagram that he has cancer. In a video posted on the social network, he explained that the diagnosis appeared when a lump appeared in his neck. Caio has already started the treatment.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already on the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with a good head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass”, he said.

“I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together”, explained the commentator.

“I think it’s important for us to talk, for me to expose these things to you, to reassure everyone”, he concluded.

Check out the video in full:

