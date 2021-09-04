Caio Ribeiro reveals that he is being treated for cancer

Caio Ribeiro announced last night (3) that he has cancer. In a post made on his official Instagram profile, the TV Globo commentator explained that he has already started the treatment after the appearance of a lump in his neck.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m on the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with my head good, I’m sure that in another 15 days it will pass,” he said in the posted video.

Now 46, the former player said he decided to make the treatment public to reassure fans. Also, he talked a little bit about some of the consequences that chemotherapy has on hair loss.

“I intend to continue working, I’m energetic, with a good head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together,” he emphasized.

In the comments, several personalities from the sports world, such as Bruninho, Denilson, Jackson Follmann and others left positive messages wishing the professional a quick recovery.

At the end of the post made on Instagram, he made it clear that he will be present in the broadcast of Brazil and Argentina on Sunday (5) for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

What is Hodgkin’s Lymphoma?

It is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, a set composed of organs and tissues that produce cells responsible for immunity, and vessels that have the function of carrying cells throughout the body.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), this category of lymphoma can appear anywhere in the body, and symptoms depend on its location. Among its main characteristics, there are the painless tongues that can appear in places like the neck, armpits and groin.