‘Caldeirão’ with Marcos Mion: all about the new program | cauldron

Mion, in fact, enchanted everyone with his excitement during this time of preparation to return to Globo (do you remember that he participated in the series Sandy & Junior?). And the day has come to meet the new Saturday afternoon program! We have an exclusive video of the presenter entering the Caldeirão stage for the first time. We follow it from the arrival at the studio with the traditional cart that circulates through Rede Globo, entering the dressing room until Mion steps on stage in the first recording.
Marcos Mion shows off new place of work and fans go wild with animation from the presenter
“Luciano called me yesterday, in such an incredible attitude, offering me all his support.”
The presenter, who lives in São Paulo, woke up early to take the aerial bridge and land for the first time in his life at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro.
Marcos Mion tells that attractions will be in ‘Caldirão’, now under his command!
“My style of communication will be the return of the Chacrinha spirit of making talk shows based on pure and intense fun!”
The painting Sobe o Som is a novelty in the program: two pairs of famous people are challenged to guess known hits listening only to parts of the melodies. With a fixed band, led by Lucio Mauro Filho, the instruments are progressively inserted into the music until they form the complete melody of the song.
Check out the paintings that will be in the premiere of ‘Caldeirão’
The “That’s Globo Mostra”, in which the presenter will comment with great humor striking scenes of TV Globo programming. There will even be special accessories so as not to miss any bids, as Mion said in her stories.
The new Cauldron will also have a redesigned version of the already known frame “Have or Don’t”, which will now feature the participation of famous people.
Marcos Mion shows the guests of the ‘Caldeirão’ debut
Marcos Mion talks about the emotion of recording with famous people in ‘Caldeirão’: ‘I have moments of having to pinch myself’
