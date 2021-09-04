Camilo announces new decree against the pandemic in Ceará: see what changes

Given the numbers of 96 cases of the Delta variant, the decision of the State Government in the new decree is to make small changes and extend the hours of street shopping from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and gyms from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm.

Until this Sunday, September 5, the gyms are open from Monday to Sunday, from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, with a capacity of 40%, with scheduled time and observing the biosafety protocols.

Also, up to this deadline, street commerce and services, involving establishments located outside shopping malls, including offices in general, are authorized to operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, with a 50% limitation.

The announcement of the new decree, effective from Monday, September 6th, was made this Friday, September 3rd, live on the social networks of Governor Camilo Santana (PT), alongside the Secretary of Health of the State , Marcos Gadelha.

In the last announcement of August 20th, which is now given every 15 days, the State had changes in the social isolation provisions from Monday, 23rd, which are valid until this Sunday, September 5th.

Among the main changes that are valid until Sunday, September 5th, is the operation of the restaurants until midnight. The extension of the hours was one of the main demands of the sector.

Summary permits valid through Sunday, September 5th

Curfew runs from Monday to Sunday, 1 am to 5 pm;

Liberation of the use of public facilities for holding cultural events in the State;

Bars, restaurants and beach huts can be open until midnight at 50% capacity;

Cinemas, museums and theaters are now operating at 50% capacity;

Authorized musical performances in recreational areas of condominiums as long as there are a maximum of two artists per performance.

Other measures in force in Ceará until Sunday, September 5th



Religious sectors and street commerce

>> Street commerce and services, involving establishments located outside shopping malls, including offices in general: authorized to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, with a 50% limitation

>> Shopping malls: authorized to operate from 10 am to 10 pm, with a limitation of 50%

>> Restaurants and bars: from 9 am to midnight, except for those located in malls – which will be open from 10 am to midnight, with a capacity of 50%

>> Religious institutions: may promote face-to-face celebrations up to 10 pm with 70% of the capacity limit

>> Construction: will start activities from 7 am

Academies

>> From Monday to Sunday, from 6 am to 10 pm, with a capacity of 40%, operation by appointment and observing the biosafety protocols and with a recommendation of a scheduling system

beach huts

>> They can work from 8:00 am to 0:00 am, with a 50% limitation and compliance with the health protocol rules.

>> Swimming pools and water parks inside establishments: authorized, but limited to 30% of capacity.

buffets

>> Those who operate as a restaurant: may work with a 50% limitation with the same rules as the food outside the home sector.

>> Social events: released with a capacity of 200 people for open environments and 100 people for closed environments; admission admission of people already vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine or proof of negative test for Covid-19, with an exam carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours before the event. Events must be held between 9:00 and 0:00.

Various events and cultural or leisure facilities

>> Allowed testing events specific previously scheduled and defined by the sector with the health authorities;

>> Free fairs: authorized, provided that the minimum distance between the sales booths and customers and with 50% of the capacity is obeyed;

>> Club pools or water parks associated with hotel chains: authorized, with a maximum occupancy of 60% of capacity;

>> Theaters, museums, libraries and cinemas: authorized, with a capacity limitation of 50%;

>> Amusement park: authorized, with a limit of 30% of the capacity.

