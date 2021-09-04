Campos Neto sees energy crisis ‘far from the end’ and Guedes admits it is the ‘worst moment of inflation’

According to the minister, expectations are for a more optimistic scenario in 2022, with an index close to 4%

WALLACE MARTINS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Minister Paulo Guedes again criticized payroll taxes, which he classified as a “mass job destruction mechanism”



The increase in the electricity bill, announced by the government because of the electricity crisis, should weigh twice in the consumer’s pocket, since the readjustment will also influence the inflation. The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admits that the country is facing the “worst moment of high prices”, with rates between 8% and 9%, but that the expectation is 7% for the end of the year. For 2022, the scenario is more optimistic and inflation should return to 4%. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, admitted this Friday, 3, that the energy crisis shows signs of being “far from a final solution”. “Electricity has the power to disseminate this increase in the chain, we have been looking at it closely, we will monitor it. It is very important to monitor this water portion in the coming months, remembering that we understand that it is more about price than rationing, because if we have a little below average rainfall, the reservoirs are still above 10%, this does not imply rationing.”

Minister Paulo Guedes again criticized payroll taxes, which he classified as a “mass job destruction mechanism”. He defends the discussion of the broader payroll tax exemption. In the meantime, he considers that the Federal Senate made a mistake in rejecting the Provisional Measure 1045/2021, focused on employment generation programs. The federal government, which is working to pass the reforms, wants the National Congress to regulate the law that establishes a single tax rate for ICMS about fuel. This Friday, the president Jair Bolsonaro sent an appeal to the Supreme Court asking that a period of 120 days be set for lawmakers to approve a complementary law that establishes a single rate for the state tax.

*With information from the reporter Luciana Verdolin