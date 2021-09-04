Carlos Bolsonaro’s ‘cracked’ investigation: see who had the secrecy broken | Rio de Janeiro

Another 26 people also had their secrecy broken, including three councilors’ chiefs of staff: Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro; Guilherme Henrique de Siqueira Hudson, cousin of Ana Cristina; and Jorge Luiz Fernandes, who currently holds the position.

MP’s investigation brings details about alleged crack scheme in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office

Companies linked to Bolsonaro’s ex-wife may have been used to hide money

In the request for breach of confidentiality, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro divides the advisers and former advisers of Carlos Bolsonaro’s office into six nuclei.

1. Carlos Bolsonaro – councilor since 2001, is in his sixth consecutive term at the City Council of Rio

First nucleus – formed by relatives of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro

two. Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle – ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro. She was Carlos Bolsonaro’s chief of staff from 2001 (Carlos’s first term in the Rio City Council) until April 2008, the year in which she separated from the President of the Republic.

3. André Luis Procópio Siqueira Valle – brother of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle. He was appointed to a commissioned position in the office of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro shortly after his 18th birthday. He held the position between August 2001 and February 2005. Then, again between February 2006 and November of the same year.

According to the MP, André Luis lived and worked in Resende, 170 kilometers from Rio, during part of the period in which he was appointed to the cabinet.

4. Gilmar Marques – former brother-in-law of Ana Cristina. He was married to Andrea Siqueira Valle, sister of Ana Cristina. He held a commissioned position in the office of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro between January 2001 and March 2018.

Data collected by the Public Ministry record that Gilmar lived in the municipalities of Rio Pomba, Juiz de Fora and Silveirânia, in the State of Minas Gerais, approximately 275 kilometers away Rio de Janeiro City Council, while he was placed in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro.

5. Andrea Siqueira Valle – sister of Ana Cristina. Employee in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office from 2006 to 2008. According to the MP, data from the Internal Revenue Service and civil identity on the Security Portal record that Andrea lived in Resende while she was assigned to Carlos’ office.

6. Marta da Silva Valle – sister-in-law of Ana Cristina. She held a commissioned position in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office between January 2001 and March 2009. Data from the Internal Revenue Service indicate that Marta and her husband, Alexandre Siqueira Valle, Ana Cristina’s brother, reside in Juiz de Fora, in the State of Minas Gerais, approximately 185 kilometers away from the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.

7. Guilherme Henrique de Siqueira Hudson – cousin of Ana Cristina. He was appointed to head the cabinet after Ana Cristina left. He held the position commissioned by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro between April 2008 and January 2018.

According to the MP, data from the Federal Revenue, license and civil identity and from the Shopkeepers Club only register addresses in the municipality of Resende.

Coaf points out that Guilherme’s bank account showed suspicious transactions, such as cash deposits and withdrawals, in addition to “electronic transfers of the same ownership that enter and leave the account, unusual with the individual profile, making it difficult to identify the origin and destination of part of the resources”.

8. Ananda Priscila Mendonça de Menezes Hudson – wife of William Hudson. He held a position on a commission in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro between March 2009 and August 2010.

According to the MP, data from the Federal Revenue, license and civil identity and from the Shopkeepers Club only register addresses in the municipality of Resende. According to Coaf, 52.5% of the debits made to your bank account in the period analyzed were cash withdrawals. While she was appointed to the cabinet, she studied Literature at a college in Resende.

9. Monique de Carvalho Moreira Hudson – Sister-in-law of Guilherme Henrique de Siqueira Hudson (wife of Guilherme’s brother). He held a position on a commission in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro between August 2010 and December 2014.

Data from the Internal Revenue Service, civil identity and the Shopkeepers Club indicate that Monique has addresses in the municipalities of Resende and Itatiaia. Between 2011 and 2014 (that is, during almost the entire period in which she held a commissioned position at the City Council), Monique studied Literature at a college in Resende.

People who are not from Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle’s family, but who are connected to her:

10. Cileide Barbosa Mendes – was a nanny to Ana Cristina’s first child. She held a commissioned position in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office between 2001 and 2009. According to the MP, during part of the period in which she was nominated in the Chamber, Cileide was an “orange” partner of a company that actually belonged to Ana Cristina’s ex-husband .

11. Adriana Teixeira da Silva Machado – according to the Public Ministry, she was Ana Cristina’s partner in the company Valle Ana Consultoria e Serviços de Seguros Ltda. Adriana’s mother, Luci Teixeira da Silva, held a commissioned position in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office between 10/01/2005 and 08/01/2007.

12. Luci Teixeira da Silva – mother of Adriana Teixeira da Silva. He held a commissioned position in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro, between 10/01/2005 and 08/01/2007.

Second nucleus – Góes family.

13. Edir Barbosa Góes – Retired military officer, has held a commissioned position in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office since 2008. In testimony to the MP, he said that he was not obliged to check in at the City Council.

According to Edir, his house, in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, served as a core of the councilor’s office. And that his function and that of his family members was to distribute leaflets publicizing the mandate of Carlos Bolsonaro, and note down the demands of the population.

14. Neula de Carvalho Goes – Edir’s wife, was the member of the family who spent the longest time in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office, having been appointed at the age of 48 and dismissed in February 2019, at the age of 66.

15. Rodrigo de Carvalho Goes – son of Edir and Neula. He was 20 years old when he was appointed to a commissioned position at the City Council.

According to the MP, while he was appointed to Carlos Bolsonaro’s office, studied Pharmacy at a private university. For more than a year, he would have received a salary as a commissioned servant in the City Council at the same time as he worked simultaneously at two other jobs.

16. Rafael de Carvalho Góes – he was 18 years old when he was appointed to a commissioned position at the City Council. He studied Nutrition while working in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office.

17. Nadir Barbosa Goes – Edir Góes’ sister, joined Carlos Bolsonaro’s office on June 1, 2008, on the occasion of the resignation of Rodrigo de Carvalho Góes and Rafael de Carvalho Góes. Resident of Magé, in Baixada Fluminense.

According to the MP, although it was a sixty-year-old woman, who lived more than 100 kilometers from the Santa Cruz neighborhood, the members of the Góes family stated in testimony that she traveled weekly, by public transport, to collaborate in the distribution of newsletters and in collecting community claims.

18. Leila de Carvalho Lino – Sister of Neula de Carvalho Góes, joined Carlos Bolsonaro’s office on 07/01/2015, when she was already retired.

Third nucleus – Martins Family

19. Diva da Cruz Martins – resident of Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, held a commissioned position in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro between 01/01/2003 and 01/08/2005.

In testimony, he said that his job was to distribute pamphlets publicizing Carlos’ mandate in Nova Iguaçu, despite the fact that he was a councilor in the capital.

20. Andrea Cristina da Cruz Martins – daughter of Diva Martins. She was appointed to the cabinet between 2005 (when Diva was dismissed) until 2019. She also has a declared address in Nova Iguaçu. According to the MP, when he got married, in 2013, he declared that he was a nanny, without mentioning the public position he held.

Fourth nucleus – Gerbatim Family

21. Márcio da Silva Gerbatim – Held a commissioned position in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro at the City Council between 01/04/2008 and 01/04/2010. Ex-husband of Marcia Aguiar, current wife of retired police officer Fabricio Queiroz, appointed by the Public Ministry as the operator of the alleged crack in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office in the Legislative Assembly.

22. Claudionor Gerbatim de Lima – nephew of Márcio Gerbatim. He entered the office after his uncle’s dismissal.

Fifth nucleus – Fernandes Family

23. Jorge Luiz Fernandes – Current Chief of Staff of Carlos Bolsonaro at the Chamber. Although he was appointed shortly after the beginning of Carlos’ first term, in January 2001, Jorge only took over as chief of staff on 01/01/2018, after Guilherme Henrique da Siqueira Hudson’s resignation.

24. Regina Célia Sobral Fernandes – wife of Jorge Luiz Fernandes.

25. Juciara da Conceição Raimundo da Cunha – Held a commissioned position in the office of Carlos Bolsonaro for over 11 years, between August 2007 and January 2019.

The address declared to the Internal Revenue Service is the same as Jorge Luiz and Regina Célia, facing Praia da Barra da Tijuca. But according to the MP, Juciara actually lives in a simple house, made of exposed bricks, in a community in Cordovil, in the North Zone of Rio. This is the address declared to the Revenue of Juciara’s husband (already deceased) and the couple’s son .

Sixth nucleus – Duarte Family

26. José Carlos de Macedo Duarte – appointed in the office between 01/01/2001 and 01/02/2003, having been responsible for appointing the members of the Góes family.