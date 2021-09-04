CBF moves Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta to Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas

The match between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Série B, was confirmed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The game will be played on September 11, according to the organization.

Covid-19’s Local Committee for Confronting decided, on August 26, that Sete Lagoas is part of the Onda Verde of the Minas Consciente program, which allows Arena do Jacaré to have up to 30% of its current capacity in football commitments. Today, the stadium holds up to 13 thousand people. This means that duels at the venue will be able to count up to 3,900 fans amidst the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Today, the stadium only holds 13,000 people as part of its grandstand structure is banned. It will not be allowed the street commerce of alcoholic beverages inside and around the stadium. The inspection of possible agglomerations will be carried out by the Municipal Guard and Military Police.

Another measure defined is that the gates of Arena do Jacaré must be opened 3 hours before the match and closed half an hour before the match starts. The home club must follow all the protocols defined by the Football Federation of Minas Gerais and, therefore, require PCR tests.

Cruzeiro’s decision was taken after the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) again vetoed the presence of the public in football matches.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.