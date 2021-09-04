CBF sets a new meeting and the public may return to the stadiums in September

The CBF called a new meeting with Serie A clubs to discuss the return of the public to the stadiums. Almost a month after sending the clubs a protocol on the resumption of games with fans, the organization seeks to put it into action in September.

The entity called the clubs this Friday and scheduled the meeting for next Wednesday, September 8th. The information was published by UOL and, according to the portal, the new date is already estimated for September.

There is a possibility that the CBF will release the return of the public to the stadiums for the return of the Brasileirão, in other words, in a round. In this round, it is worth remembering, the matches are scheduled for the 11th, 12th and 13th – in the case of Corinthians, the team enters the field on the second date, against Atlético-GO away from home, at 18:15. The possibility, however, does not match the decision of the Government of São Paulo, which foresees the return of the fans in November.

It is also important to remember that a previous meeting between the clubs stated that the fans will only be able to return to the stadiums when all clubs are contemplated with the decision. A few months ago, it is worth remembering, Flamengo tried to get their fans back without the other teams having the same opportunity and Corinthians took a stand against it.

See more at: Corinthians fans and Campeonato Brasileiro.