Celso Portiolli dismisses concern for Ibope at the Milhão Show: “I worry about learning”

Celso Portiolli premieres this Friday (3) the new Show do Milhão, from 23:15, on SBT. When the program debuted in November 1999, it quickly fell into popular taste and became a national craze, being for some years a champion of audiences, but those who think that Ibope’s numbers are a concern of the presenter are wrong. “I’m more concerned about learning how to drive the game, the audience doesn’t just depend on a program. TV is also inertia”, he tells in a conversation with the on the small screen.

Show do Milhão is remembered for having appeared on Sunday, Wednesday and even Thursday nights, but at its beginning, the game-show had short 22-day seasons, airing from Sunday to Sunday in the 10pm range, under the command of Silvio Santos. Now, the season will consist of 13 episodes on Friday nights, competing with Globo Repórter, Verdades Secretas and the new season of A Fazenda, which will debut soon.

Asked if the program would have the strength to resume seasons of 22 days a day like in the beginning, he says that he focuses on the role of presenter and doesn’t think about the network’s schedule. Nor do you see the first place. “I can’t imagine, I’m already happy with the result that the sponsor has been getting”. Celso Portiolli

The format returns to the SBT grid after 12 years, and Portiolli does not consider that he has inherited the attraction. “I didn’t inherit it, I’m doing it now with this sponsorship, in the next edition, it [Silvio Santos] can lead again in other projects of their companies”, he suspects.

A specialist in conducting games, Celso praises his creations and the team’s when asked if there is any format here or abroad that he would like to command. “I prefer the ones that Domingo Legal’s production and I created. I don’t like the format that stifles the animator”, he summarizes.

At the conference for the launch of the Show do Milhão, last week, Portiolli revealed that he has already been ahead of pilots that he ended up not showing. One of those mentioned was Qual é a Música?, which has been rerun on Sunday nights. To On the small screen, admits not remembering the exact year of the pilot. “It was in the last century,” he recalls. A clear clue that the date refers to the relaunch of the program in 1999, when it returned to programming revamped after eight years.