check out 40 amazing images of the singer

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, USA.

The singer was highlighted in 1997, when she was one of the members of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, which sold more than 178 million records across the planet.







Considered the pop diva, singer Beyoncé turns 40 Photo: CBS/Handout/Reuters

However, Beyoncé stood out so much that, in her solo career, she sold 118 million albums, according to a survey by Columbia Records, in 2015.

In her debut work, the singer won five Grammy Awards with Dangerously in Love.

the singles crazy in love and baby boy reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

After Dangerously in Love, Beyoncé has released the following studio albums: B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce and lemonade. In 2010, Beyoncé was the artist that received the most nominations for the Grammy Awards: there were six categories and she became the female artist that won the most statues in just one edition of the event.

The singer also made film appearances. In 2006, she co-starred in the film The pink Panther, along with actor Steve Martin, who played Inspector Jacques Clouseau. In the feature, Beyoncé plays Xania, an international pop star.

To celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th birthday this Saturday, 4th, we have prepared a gallery with striking photos of the singer.

In personal life, Beyoncé has been married to Jay-Z since 2008. Although they appear together publicly, they are known for their private relationship.

In 2011, the couple traveled to Paris to record the album cover 4 and Beyoncé came back pregnant. The news was announced at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. The appearance was even listed on Guinness World Records, with 8,868 tweets per second on the topic. The term “Beyonce pregnant” was the most searched on Google at the time.

In 2012, Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy Carter at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Five years later, the singer revealed on Instagram that she was expecting twins. Rumi and Sir Carter were born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in California.

Even during her pregnancy, Beyoncé did not fail to take the stage and gave a memorable performance during the Grammys, when she appeared as a goddess.

