Check out the 10 most powerful Android phones in August

O AnTuTu, a Chinese benchmark platform, released the ranking with the best Android phones of the month of August. Reflecting the Chinese market, the list is based on the average score recorded in the app from August 1st to August 31st, 2021.

As in previous months, Qualcomm processors dominated the list of best premium and mid-range devices. The biggest news was the first appearances of the company’s new flagship, the Snapdragon 888+.

Ranking of the best premium Android phones in August 2021.Source: AnTuTu/Disclosure

While not at the top of the rankings, the Snapdragon 888+ made a relatively good debut in the AnTuTu. The processor appears in 2nd position when equipping the vivo iQOO 8 Pro and in 9th place with the Xiaomi Mix 4.

The gamer smartphones Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro won 1st and 3rd place on the podium, respectively. Both models are powered by the “old” Snapdragon 888.

In 4th position was the iQOO 8, followed by the OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to the Qualcomm chip, all tested models follow the specification standard with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Balanced dispute between intermediaries

List of the best intermediate cell phones as of August 2021.Source: AnTuTu/Disclosure

Among mid-range smartphones, the scenario is a little different compared to Qualcomm processors. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition appears in 1st place using the Snapdragon 780G.

The Honor 50 Pro and the Honor 50 occupy the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively. Launched in June this year, the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphones work with the Snapdragon 778G.

With chips from MediaTek, the Oppo Reno6 5G and Redmi 10X appear in 4th and 5th place. In that order, the models bring the Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 820 processors. So, the rest of the list is divided between devices with Snapdragon 768G and Kirin 985.