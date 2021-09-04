Check out the results of Quina 5649 and Super Seven 139 this Friday (3/9)

posted on 9/3/2021 7:54 PM / updated on 9/3/2021 8:28 PM



(credit: Youtube/reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Friday night (3/9), three lotteries: Quina’s 5649 contests; 139 of the Super Seven 2210 of Lotomania. The draw is held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Quina, which has an estimated prize of R$ 2.7 million for those who match the dozens, had the following numbers drawn: 18-26-38-55-76. The number of winners can be checked here.

Lotomania, which has an expected prize of R$ 3.1 million for those who match the tens, had the following numbers drawn: 01-18-23-33-34-44-48-54-61-63-64-72- 73-78-79-87-88-90-97-99. The number of winners can be checked here.

The Super Sete, which has an estimated prize of R$ 800 thousand for those who match the dozens, had the following numbers drawn:

1st column: 1

2nd column: 6

3rd column: 7

4th column: 4

5th column: 2

6th column: 4

7th column: 7