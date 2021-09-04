Chevrolet confirms Cruze RS and announces new sports cars to Brazil

Chevrolet confirmed this Friday (3) that it will launch in Brazil the Cruze RS, a “sports” version of the mid-range hatch Cruze Sport6. The launch is part of a plan that, by the end of 2021, will involve two other cars — the SUV Equinox and the S10 Z71 pickup — and the electric Bolt EV, which will hit stores this month.

Like the sports version of Onix, Cruze RS will only have design sports. According to the executive director of marketing at GM South America, Hermann Mahnke, the choice has to do with the identified customer profile.

The executive made it clear that the strategy will not end at the end of 2021, and that other turbo models in the Chevrolet portfolio will have their RS. Natural candidates involve the Tracker, Onix Plus and the Cruze Sedan.

New Cruze RS

GM did not detail what aesthetic novelties the new Cruze RS will bring, but if it follows the Onix RS strategy, for example, there will be a black finish in the cabin (completed with red details), black electric exterior mirrors, front grille beehive style and Chevrolet logo. The RS package also includes black mask headlamps and taillights.

Also following the Onix pricing, the Cruze RS will be an intermediate version, close to the Cruze Sport6 ​​LTZ. In this way, the sporty hatchback in the design has its expected price at around R$ 130,000, with launch starting in November.

