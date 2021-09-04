child defense requests investigation and will sue influencer

Afranio Barros, a minor’s lawyer called a “drug dealer” by Leo Picon in Recife, Pernambuco, said he was looking to open an inquiry against the digital influencer. The defense also wants to file a lawsuit for moral and material damages.

“All the appropriate legal measures are already being taken, both in the civil and criminal scope”, they said in an official statement shared with the UOL.

This afternoon, the entire set of evidence available to instruct the investigation and assist the Civil Police of Pernambuco in investigating the offense was handed over to the Recife Police Station for Crimes against Children and Adolescents. Also, then, the Public Ministry will be called for the appropriate measures.

The lawyer also guaranteed that the main concern is to preserve and protect the child’s image, in addition to offering the necessary psychological support after the episode.

Although we understand that none of the measures adopted will be sufficient to repair the damage caused to the minor and his family, we are also filing, in the next few days, a civil action for moral and material damages.

O UOL contacted Picon’s advisors and is awaiting positioning.

understand the case

The video in which Leo Picon refers to a child as a “drug dealer” was published last Tuesday (31). He filmed the minor and commented, in a car, that he would teach his followers to talk to a drug dealer in Recife (PE). When posting the video, he still wrote: “traficante de informaciones”.

I had been making several videos in Spanish and dealing with what I was going through on a daily basis, there in Spanish, jokingly, as if it were something related to the Spanish mafia because ‘hablar en espanõl es un lifestyle’. I referred to a child as a drug dealer and I filmed that. I made a point of writing ‘information dealer’ because, man, it’s within a whole context.

Leo Picon on social media

The 25-year-old digital influencer apologized for the attitude and said he received a call from Whindersson Nunes. Today, Picon thanked the fans for their support after the repercussion.