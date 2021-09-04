Chilean press reverberates defeat for Brazil

“Without scoring is impossible”. That’s how the Chilean press classified the defeat to Brazil by 1-0, this Thursday (02/09) at Monumental de Santiago, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The local press highlighted the performance of goalkeeper Weverton and pointed out that The La Roja was better than Brazil on the field, lamenting the defeat.

“La Tercera”, one of Chile’s leading newspapers, said that “La Roja played better than the rival. He made the opposing goalkeeper the protagonist and had merits to score, but he succumbed in the only arrival of the five-time champions.”

Arbitration was also featured in Chilean newspapers after the match. In the same article, “La Tercera” questions an unmarked penalty in Vidal, at the end of the match. “The game was distorted at the end, by a penalty on Arturo Vidal that the VAR rejected and the Peruvian referee Diego Haro did not check the monitor”, highlighted the publication signed by Álvaro Poblete. “He stays with what they (VAR Room) say internally, despite the angry complaints from players, fans and an entire country. But no … he won’t,” he added.

The good performance of the Chilean team and the final penalty kick were the main highlights of the local press. El Mercurio, the country’s leading publication, wrote: “Losing to Brazil was on paper. Always. But Chile’s game, especially in the first 60 minutes, was to cheer up with the defeat of the qualifiers leader and leave the points at House”. “Everton Ribeiro’s goal was not a bucket of cold water, it was a bucket of ice,” wrote La Tercera.

In addition to the match, the press reported the situation of the Chilean team on the table. In seventh position and three points behind Uruguay, fourth place and in the direct classification zone for the World Cup and Colombia, fifth place and in the play-off zone, Chile needs to score in the next two FIFA Data matches to avoid complications and have small chances of going to Qatar next year.

“The possibility of seeing the World Cup in Qatar from afar would increase if the La Roja don’t bring anything from your visit to Ecuador,” wrote El Mercurio. The newspaper projects a complicated mission for what they call the “Golden Generation”, responsible for the only two titles in the history of Chilean football: the two-time Copa América championship in 2016 and 2016.

Chile will face Ecuador, third in the Qualifiers, next Sunday (05/09), at 18:00, Brasília time. Brazil, the absolute leader with 100% use, receives second place Argentina, at the Neo Química Arena, also on Sunday, at 4 pm.