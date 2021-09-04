China imposes restrictions on ‘celebrity cult’ and ‘effeminate styles’ – International

THE China issued an order to radio and television stations to avoid artists with “politically incorrect positions” and “effeminate styles”, reaffirming the need to cultivate a patriotic atmosphere. The measure, released on Thursday, 2, was seen as another restriction to the expansion of the country’s entertainment industry.

The government’s warning stresses that television programs portraying “effeminate” behavior and other content deemed “distorted” should be discontinued, along with those built around scandals, ostentatious wealth and “vulgar” internet celebrities.

Some “effeminate” stars are immoral and can harm teenagers’ values, according to an opinion piece in the state-run newspaper. Guangming Daily published Aug. 27, written by a former military media official.

An example of this would be the case of the content producer Feng Xiaoyi, who had his profile deleted from the platform Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok, in late August after user complaints that it would be too “effeminate”.

social network users Weibo, on the other hand, criticize the new media guidelines. “Aesthetics (of users) should be more diverse”, said one of the publications, with more than 20,000 likes. “Isn’t this a type of discrimination?” stated another.

Under the new Chinese government guidelines, the party’s publicity department criticizes some celebrities for their alleged bad influence on young people and for “seriously polluting the social atmosphere”. THE China National Radio and Television Administration, a ministerial-level body, said it would tighten regulations on star salaries and punish tax evaders, as well as eliminate any content in cultural programs that it deems harmful to health.

Over the past few months, Xi Jinping it’s the Communist Party of China have taken a number of measures that affect the entertainment industry. The government has adopted rules to restrict the time children under 18 can spend playing video games. The ceiling is one hour a day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and holidays.

Last week, the country’s internet regulator said it was fighting what it described as a “chaotic” culture of celebrity fans.

Communist Party officials can censor anything they believe violates fundamental socialist values ​​and already have strict rules on content ranging from video games to movies and music. The latest actions controlling the entertainment industry follow a series of celebrity scandals involving tax evasion and sexual assault, such as Kris Wu, an artist who is arrested after being accused of rape. He also lost contracts he had with several luxury brands.

Many have seen echoes of the cultural revolution promoted by Mao Tse-Tung, promoted between 1966 and 1976, whose stated aim was “to preserve Chinese communism by purging the remnants of capitalist and traditional elements of Chinese society”. In practice, it resulted in closed schools, persecution and death of intellectuals and artists, and an exaggerated cult of Mao’s personality.

“Everyone can feel that a profound revolution is underway in China!” wrote on Sunday, 29, journalist Li Guangman of the Maoist website Chawang, published on the platform WeChat. The indices, he said, would go “from the suspension of Ant’s IPO to the proposal to take the path of Common Prosperity and the recent chaos in the entertainment industry.” According to him, “public opinion will no longer be in a position to worship Western culture.” /REUTERS