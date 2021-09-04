China wants company that owns 99 to have state control; understand | Technology

Unsplash/Macau Photo Agency flag of china

The city of Beijing is studying the possibility of putting Didi Global, which owns 99 in Brazil, under state control, and has proposed that state-owned companies invest in the Chinese online transport company, Bloomberg News reported.

For its part, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has pledged to invest more than $15 billion in charitable causes — in an effort to meet the government’s demands to “share prosperity” in the country — which has sent its shares plummeting on the stock exchange. values.

The central idea of ​​the Beijing government’s proposal is to regain control of one of its biggest companies and, in particular, the data it has, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday (3).

Under the preliminary proposal, some Beijing-based companies, including the Shouqi Group, which is part of the state-owned Beijing Tourism Group, could acquire a stake in Didi, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the news agency .

Other scenarios considered are that the consortium acquires a nominal stake accompanied by a so-called “golden share” with veto power and a seat on the board of directors, he added.

Didi, the Beijing city government, the Beijing Tourism Group and the Shouqi Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by Reuters.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Didi was considering going private to ease China’s concerns about data security and offset investor losses since going public in the United States. Didi later denied this information.

“We were expecting some action, but not of this magnitude. The big question is what will happen to Didi’s investors,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at investment adviser United First Partners in Singapore.

“This measure is as hasty as the regulation of education companies. With all the concessions made by Chinese technology companies recently, we thought there would be some green shoots, but it is an unexpected measure,” he emphasized.

Didi’s shares rose up to 8%, but reduced the high to 4.5% in the pre-opening session. Advisers said equity investors appear to have liked the Beijing city government’s proposal. “It’s a better outcome than going broke like private education,” said Dave Wang, portfolio strategist at Nuvest Capital, also in Singapore.

Alibaba’s shares plummet

Alibaba, owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, saw its shares plummet on Friday after promising to invest 100 billion yuan (15.4 billion US dollars) in charitable causes in response to President Xi’s appeal Jinping in August.

The Chinese head of state urged the richest of his countrymen to work harder for “common prosperity” in a country where the economic boom of recent decades has accentuated inequalities.

In the spotlight of authorities in recent months for a variety of reasons — from abusive collection of personal data to allegations of monopolistic practices — Alibaba decided to heed the appeal. “The group is eager to contribute to achieving common prosperity,” Alibaba executive Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

The e-commerce giant announced that it wants to invest in the areas of technological innovation, small and medium-sized companies and even the well-being of precarious workers.

As a result, the group’s shares fell 4% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, due to investors’ concern about the consequences of the initiative for the company. “This donation does not guarantee Alibaba that it will not be affected by other regulatory measures,” Castor Pang, an analyst at Core Pacific Yamaichi, told Bloomberg News.

Chinese regulators are tightening their grip and trying to regain control of technology companies after years of relatively lax legislation. This year, Alibaba was fined €2.3 billion for hindering competition.