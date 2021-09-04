China wins by 4 thousandths, and Thalita Simplicio and Jerusa Geber are silver and bronze in the 200m | paralympics

Only four thousandths separated Brazil from gold in the 200m class T11, for visually impaired athletes. The chronometer at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium shows only up to the centesimal house and pointed Thalita Simplicio and world record holder Cuiqing Liu tied with 24s94, but the revelation of another house put the Chinese ahead of the Brazilian (0.936 to 0.940). In addition to Thalita’s silver, the podium will also feature Jerusa Geber, bronze with 25s19.

– It was the ninth shot. My head was to run faster, to get home faster. But it went well. We did our best for today. My body is already asking for mercy – Thalita said.

– It was at photofinish. The feeling was of having arrived at the front, but it’s more like silver. I think it’s duty accomplished. We’re the pair that fired the most shots here. We did our best. Competition cannot be measured. We want to do our best. It wasn’t the day today, and it was shown on the track. We finished the competition without injury, that’s important – said guide Felipe Veloso.

1 of 3 Thalita Simplício and Jerusa Geber are silver and bronze in the 200m in the Paralympics — Photo: Takuma Matsushita/ CPB Thalita Simplício and Jerusa Geber are silver and bronze in the 200m in the Paralympics — Photo: Takuma Matsushita/ CPB

+ Check out the Tokyo Paralympics medal chart

+ Check the Paralympic Games schedule

This is Thalita’s second medal in Tokyo. She was silver in the 400m of the T11 and also reached the final of the 100m, in which Jerusa was the gold favorite. The guide rope that united the world champion and guide Gabriel Garcia broke right after the start, which characterizes the disqualification (remember in the video below).

Thalita finished the race in third, but the images showed that her guide, Felipe Veloso, released the guide rope less than two meters from the finish line. The partnership was also disqualified, and the competition ended with only gold and silver medals.

Thalita Simplicio is disqualified and loses bronze in the 100m T11; ribbon breaks, and Jerusa Santos is on the way – Tokyo Paralympics

Page turned to the 200m, Thalita and Jerusa passed through the qualifying stages leading their respective heats, with the first and second best overall times, respectively. In the semifinals, the Brazilians won again, Thalita as the fastest overall, and Jerusa with the third time, behind Chinese Cuiqing Liu.

In another final with the same opponents of the 100m decision (the Venezuelan Linda Perez Lopez also competed with them), under the rain, the Brazilians had the worst reaction times, but recovered to remain firm in the fight for medals. Thalita and Liu broke apart in the dispute for the gold and apparently crossed together.

2 of 3 Thalita Simplício and Jerusa Geber waiting for the screen to show the times in the 200m — Photo: Takuma Matsushita/ CPB Thalita Simplício and Jerusa Geber waiting for the screen to show the times in the 200m — Photo: Takuma Matsushita/ CPB

The Chinese woman’s name was the first to appear on the scoreboard, and she celebrated a lot. Thalita and the guide followed in anticipation of the disclosure at the same time of the opponent: 24s94. It was in detail. The photofinish showed Liu slightly ahead, and the organization reported the difference in the thousandths. Only four separated the Brazilian from gold. Jerusa conquered the bronze. After the double disqualification in the 100m, the double podium was guaranteed in the 200m. The soul was washed.

3 of 3 Cuiqing Liu is lifted by the guide to celebrate gold in the 200m T11 — Photo: Reuters Cuiqing Liu is lifted by the guide to celebrate gold in the 200m T11 — Photo: Reuters