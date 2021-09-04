Chinese archaeologists find 8,000-year-old beer that is the oldest in the world (PHOTOS)

Archaeologists have discovered a tomb with painted pots and beer jars that were used in burial rituals in the Qiaotou area of ​​southern China.

A group of archaeologists found a deposit of pots for alcoholic beverages in the Qiaotou area of ​​China. There they also found a large number of ceramic vases and vases, which are the oldest known painted pieces.

First, archaeologists sampled the ceramic pieces, which contained 170 starch granules. Afterwards, they removed microfossils (starch, phytoliths, fungi) from inside the pieces and the analysis confirmed the presence of a mold that induces saccharification and fermentation of the elements on the walls of the pots. As such, some of the jars were used for beer production and storage.

Painted pottery pots from the kurgan (burial mound) of Qiaotou

Chinese beer did not look like what we have today, being extremely sweet, slightly fermented and very dark, says Jiajing Wang, archaeologist and anthropologist. Supposedly, beer was used for burial rituals and to celebrate the death of a person, reinforcing the social ties between those present at funerals. China’s drink preceded those of written records by more than 8,000 years.

According to records, prehistoric alcoholic beverages include beer, wine and mead. Beer was produced from cereal grains or starch-like substances. Analysis of the study published in Plos One magazine showed that Qiaotou drinks were more like rice beer.

Painted ceramic jars from the Qiaotou burial mound

Furthermore, archaeologists have found human burials covered with a mound and surrounded by an artificial trench. It is believed that the place served as a tomb. First, the person was buried, and then the other members of the community honored the memory of the deceased by drinking beer.