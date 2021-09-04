Clubs send messages of support to Caio Ribeiro, who revealed to be treating cancer

Former soccer player and now commentator Caio Ribeiro, from TV Globo, revealed this Friday that he is fighting cancer. He has already started treatment and explained that the diagnosis appeared when a lump appeared in his neck. Clubs expressed support for the former athlete, such as Santos and São Paulo – some of the teams he defended during his career.

“We’ve already rooted for you a lot within the 4 lines, with our shirt. Now, our fans and victory will be off the field”, wrote the tricolor.

Santos, the club that Caio defended in two passages, also manifested:

WE’RE TOGETHER, @caiobaribeiro! 🤍🖤 The commentator and former Santos player, Caio Ribeiro, revealed this Friday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. Caio also informed that the body is responding very well to the procedures. The nation of Santos is with you, Caio! pic.twitter.com/BPhnvZgUPp — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) September 4, 2021

In a video posted on his Instagram, Caio revealed treating Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system. The commentator is undergoing chemotherapy and demonstrated confidence in the recovery:





“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has 95% cure and my body is responding very well to the treatment – said Caio in a video posted on his Instagram. – One of the consequences was hair loss and he decided to fall a little. I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together.

— On Monday I do the penultimate chemotherapy session. It’s already at the end and I’m sure we’ve already won this fight. It’s only a matter of time. The head is strong, the body reacting well and dealing well with the medication – wrote in the post that accompanies the video.