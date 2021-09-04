Comic Nature Photo Contest Reveals 2021 Finalists

After months of waiting, the organization of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finally released the finalists for the 2021 edition, bringing images that can certainly be recognized as the best captured since the foundation of the competition, in 2015. With more than 7,000 entries made by interested parties. All over the planet, the photo tournament shows that the big secret to triumph among your opponents is to be in the right place at the right time.

Until October 12th, the general public can access the Comedy Wildlife Photo website and choose their favorite image, selecting the one they liked the most from 46 photos and three finalist videos. The winner will be officially announced on October 22nd.

Check out some of the most hilarious photos captured and their respective authors below, and discover that the wild can be far more fun than menacing.

1. Andrew Mayes

(Source: Andrew Mayes – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

2. Anita Ross

(Source: Anita Ross – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

3. Chee Kee Teo

(Source: Chee Kee Teo – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

4. Clemence Guinard

(Source: Clemence Guinard – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

5. Edwin Smits

(Source: Edwin Smits – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

6. Sarosh Lodhi

(Source: Sarosh Lodhi – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

7. Siddhant Agrawal

(Source: Siddhant Agrawal – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

8. Gurumoorthy Gurumoorthy

(Source: Gurumoorthy Gurumoorthy – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

9. Cheryl Strahl

(Source: Cheryl Strahl – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

10. John Speirs

(Source: John Speirs – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

11. Patrick They would say

(Source: Patrick Diriam – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

12. Chi Han Lin

(Source: Chi Han Lin – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

13. Axel Bocker

(Source: Axel Bocker – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

14. Ken Jensen

(Source: Ken Jensen – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

15. Charlie Page

(Source: Charlie Page – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

16. Larry Petterborg

(Source: Larry Petterborg – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

17. Nicolas de Vaulx

(Source: Nicolas de Vaulx – Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 / Reproduction)

18. Rahul Lakhmani