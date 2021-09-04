Company turns classic cars into custom luxury boats | Cars







Your classic car no longer has to be confined to the shed for years waiting for that part to arrive. Italian studio Lazzarini Design, known for creating the most unusual concepts of super yachts, in partnership with startup Floating Motors transforms simple old-fashioned bodies into small luxury boats.

The entire project is customized according to the customer’s taste. The idea is simple: while the studio Lazzarini Design

will develop the classics update to meet modern driving requirements (and a few more), Floating Motors will offer classic cars converted to boats.

According to the company, any classic model will do, whether a Kombi,

a Mini

, a Lamborghini

, for example. With these bodies, the customer can add a double hull (for a catamaran) or a single hull with hydrofoils and customized suspension.







Speaking of engine, power options also vary, so there are several models, most with electric motors: la dolce

(40 hp), la foil

(70 hp), Mini Mare

(40 hp), La Veloce

(240 hp) and la pearl

135 hp and jet traction). The customer also has several length options, from XS, which ranges from 3 to 3.5 meters, to XL, which is from 6 to 7.5 meters in length.







For now it is a concept and the Floating Motors

is now accepting pre-orders and investors, hoping to release the first units within two years of raising money for prototypes and molds. The price? US$50,000 (almost R$260,000) for the price of the limited edition of the la dolce

and the first customer ‘wins’ 1% of the company’s shares.