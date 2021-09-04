contracting real estate credit breaks record; see how to order

For the second time in 2021, Caixa Econômica Federal registered a record in hiring of the real estate credit. In June, there were R$ 13.1 billion in contracts. The bank, moreover, surpassed this number in August and arrived at the house of BRL 14 billion. This represents an increase of 33.3% compared to the same month last year.

Caixa is responsible for about two-thirds of the country’s mortgage market share. The figures for August this year point to the highest volume of hirings ever made in the respective month. Also according to information from the bank, most were contracted through the Brazilian System of Savings and Loans.

Through the SBPE, around R$ 9 billion in contracts were made, which corresponds to an increase of 70.1% over the same period in 2020. The SBPE is specifically aimed at families with monthly income from R$ $5K. However, the property’s settlement period is up to 35 years with an 80% funding base.

In the country, the leadership in real estate credit belongs to Caixa. The housing loan portfolio already totals R$ 534.6 billion and 5.7 million contracts signed.

Cashier: how to apply for home equity financing

The process begins with the simulation of the amount to be financed for the purchase of a home. For this purpose, through the Caixa Econômica Federal website, customers can use the Caixa e Crédito Real Fácil Caixa Housing Simulator.

On the page, look for the option “Select Financing/Loan option”. Next, a list with seven options will appear. Click on the option for new or used property, as required. Then, inform the estimated value of the loan and the city/state that intends to purchase the property.

The next step is for personal data information, options offered and lastly you will have access to the results of cash offers.