Contractor involved in corruption agrees to return R$ 132 million to RJ’s coffers | Rio de Janeiro

The Attorney General of the State of Rio de Janeiro (PGE-RJ) signed a leniency agreement, this Friday (3), with the contractor Carioca Engenharia. In the document, the company undertakes to return to public coffers BRL 132 million .

Carioca Engenharia was one of the companies involved in corruption scandals during Sérgio Cabral’s government. The contractor was responsible for the construction of Line 4 of the Metro, which, in addition to not being fully completed, had its value overpriced.

“The state will manage, through this agreement, in addition to recovering R$ 132 million, it will make it possible to impose on the company the feeling of the practice of acts of corruption. In addition to pacifying the relationship with the company, the state will be able to have access to important documents , to full proof of the practices of other public and private agents of corruption in the state, allowing us to be able to apply for other assets and recover important revenues for the state of Rio de Janeiro”, announced the state attorney general, Bruno Teixeira Dubeux.

According to the document, the company will pay BRL 42 million in sight and others BRL 42 million of reais in lawsuits against the state, which the company has now withdrawn. The remainder of the amount will be paid in 16 years.

More than BRL 70 million in bribes

Carioca Engenharia was responsible for the construction of Line 4 of the Metro, which began in 2010. With an initial budget of BRL 5 billion, the final price of the service was R$8.5 billion.

In addition to the overpricing, the deadline was also not as expected. The work was delivered shortly before the start of the 2016 Olympic Games and without the completion of the Gávea station, which has had its works stopped since then.

According to the State Attorney, Carioca Engenharia paid more than BRL 70 million in bribes for public agents during the construction of line 4 of the Metro.

1 of 1 Sérgio Cabral is caught with more money than allowed in prison — Photo: Reproduction/JN Sérgio Cabral is caught with more money than allowed in prison — Photo: Reproduction/JN

With the signing of the leniency agreement, the company delivered a document with evidence, and a list of state officials who participated in the corruption scheme.

“Based on this information, the prosecution will meet with our group, our Center for Combating Corruption and Defense of Probity, and will then analyze the documentation. And then file lawsuits to convict these people and recover these assets,” explained the Dubeux attorney.

In addition to Line 4 of the Metrô, Carioca Engenharia also participated in other important works in the state, such as the construction of the Metropolitan Arch, the PAC in the favelas and the renovation of the Maracanã. However, the agreement signed this Friday does not include these other contracts.

Investigations by the Federal Public Ministry concluded that the contractors who worked on the works formed a kind of corruption cartel.

According to investigators, they combined the bids and decided who would win which work. To guarantee victory in the competition, companies paid bribes to the public agents involved.

Employees told the court that the then-governor Sérgio Cabral was allocated the amount of 5% of the billing of each work. He himself admitted that he received the bribe during his testimony in court.

The leniency agreement of Carioca Engenharia was signed by Eduardo Backheuser, who is the son of Ricardo Pernambuco, then controller of the contractor at the time of the work.

In an award-winning collaboration, Ricardo said he paid an allowance to former governor Sérgio Cabral. The total amount of bribes paid to the former head of state reached BRL 30 million.

Bribe for TCE advisers

In addition to politicians, other public agents were also paid to participate in the criminal scheme.

In 2017, five members of the Rio State Audit Court (TCE) were arrested in the Quinto do Ouro operation. According to the complaint, they received undue payments in exchange for analyzing accounts.

After receiving the amounts as a bribe, the TCE members had to do “a blind eye” in contracts between the scheme’s contractors and the government.

The state does not yet know where the money recovered by the leniency agreement will be invested.

“The governor just found out about the signing of this agreement and asked me for a few hours to decide its destination. In the first leniency agreement, the destination was the social area, which I believe will be the same destination,” said the attorney general.