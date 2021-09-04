Corinthians Announces Master Sponsorship Details for Women’s Team; partnership includes the male

Last Friday night, Corinthians released the details of the new partnership with Spani Atacadista. The company will be the women’s soccer team’s master sponsor and will also appear in men’s team materials.

The partnership was announced last Wednesday, on the club’s anniversary, and was widely celebrated by the Corinthians board. The agreement signed between the parties has duration until the end of 2022 and, unlike what was imagined, it is not exclusive to the women’s team: the brand also prints the training, coaching and travel uniforms of the men’s team.

“Corinthians is among the biggest clubs in the world and being able to combine our brand to be part of the history of a team that goes beyond borders is an opportunity that every company seeks. I am sure that we will have a great return of identity for our brand and that this partnership will be marked by achievements on both sides”, said Cléber Gomez, CEO of Grupo Zaragoza, the company that owns Spani.

Upon celebrating the partnership, Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, recalled the goal of making the club’s women’s football self-sustainable. This goal, it is worth remembering, has been set by the president since he was elected to the position.

“We are very happy to have the support of Spani on our shirt. It is part of our goal to make women’s football more and more self-sustainable and to strengthen men’s football. I have no doubt that a very successful partnership begins here, with the strength of Vale do Paraíba.”

With the women’s team, the brand already makes its debut in the uniform next Sunday, when Timão enters the field in the second game of the semifinal of Brasileirão, against Ferroviária. The partnership between the club and the company also foresees other actions with both teams and also with fans.

See more at: Corinthians Women and Corinthians Sponsor.