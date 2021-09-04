Corinthians gains more exposure on open television after Globo’s change of plans

TV Globo decided to bet even more on open broadcasts of the Flamengo and Corinthians games. The goal is to change the scenario of the recent past, where both clubs had little presence on the open channel.

At first, the compensation for the team from São Paulo dates back to last year, as it was left out of Libertadores, which until then was televised by the same. Even after the loss of the right to broadcast the competition, the station started to broadcast more Timão games to fight SBT’s audience.

Brasileirão already has the transmissions of 25 rounds defined. The teams from Itaquera and Gávea have ten matches each scheduled for open TV. That way, 40% of both teams’ duels will be broadcast on the free channel. The information is from Rodrigo Mattos, columnist for UOL.

The strong presence of the club alvinegro in the main channel of the network is already felt since the duel against Flamengo, valid for the 14th round of the national championship. Counting this game, there were four consecutive televised on the open network. The others were against Santos, Ceará and Athletico-PR.

By comparison, at the beginning of the 2020 Brazilian Championship, Globo broadcast only 30% of the games of each of the teams. The other 70% spent exclusively on pay-per-view. The intention was to recover the 450,000 subscribers lost after the football stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the 2020 season, the Parque São Jorge club had a total of 45% of the games on open TV. Meanwhile, the Rio de Janeiro club, which played Libertadores, had only one third of its matches broadcast on the open channel.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Broadcast games.