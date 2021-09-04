Corinthians tries to go back to three straight games without conceding in Serie A after almost a year

Corinthians tries to go back three straight games without conceding a goal in the Brazilian Championship. The mission is to keep his goal zeroed in front of Juventude, on Tuesday night, at Neo Química Arena, to complete a sequence that has been rare for Timão in the main national competition.

The Parque São Jorge club comes from two wins by 1-0 away from home. The first was against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, with a goal scored by Roni, while the second was won at Arena do Grêmio, with a goal scored by Jô.

The series, by the way, could have already arrived in four consecutive games. After drawing 0-0 with Santos, in Vila Belmiro, Corinthians opened 3-0 against Ceará at home. In defense hesitation, however, took a goal from the visitors.

The last time Timão went three or more games without being leaked in the tournament was in 2020. At the time, under the command of Vagner Mancini, the team drew goalless with Fortaleza and Grêmio – the latter with two less players – and won by 1 to 0 Coritiba and São Paulo.

Corinthians’ last streak without being leaked in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians 1 x 0 São Paulo – 12/13/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

x 0 São Paulo – 12/13/2020 – Brasileirão 2020 fortress 0 x 0 Corinthians – 12/02/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

– 12/02/2020 – Brasileirão 2020 Coritiba 0 x 1 Corinthians – 11/25/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

– 11/25/2020 – Brasileirão 2020 Corinthians 0 x 0 Grêmio – 11/22/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

