Corinthians welcomes Rio Branco in a match for the second round of the São Paulo U-17 Championship

This Saturday morning, Corinthians plays its second game in the São Paulo Under-17 Championship, against Rio Branco. The match is under the orders of Timão and takes place at 11am, but will be played at Canindé, since Fazendinha was “borrowed” to the Argentina team.

The team coached by Gustavo Almeida is in Group 4, which, in addition to Rio Branco, also includes Guarani, Salto, União Agrícola Barbarense and Independente. The teams will face each other in turn and return in the first phase of the dispute.

Timãozinho debuted with the right foot in the competition. The team from Alvinegro beat Guarani by 2-0 in the first game of Paulista U-17, even playing in Campinas.

It is worth noting that, in all, there are 42 teams divided into seven groups in the competition. At the end of the return, the two best in each bracket advance, along with the two best third placed overall – see group by group here.

lineup

The squad will only be announced minutes before the game, but coach Gustavo Almeida can send his best on the field. A likely lineup has: Felipe Longo; Vitinho, Renato, Argentino and Vitor Meer; Thomas Rafael, Breno, Kayke and Pedrinho; Wesley and Murilo Puliero.

Arbitration

The refereeing for the debut of Timão in the U-17 competition is in the account of Leonel Marcos Fialho da Silva. The assistants are Vinicius Santana da Silva and Tiago Henrique Ferro.

Streaming

Corinthians’ match in the São Paulo U-17 Championship will not be broadcast through the São Paulo Federation.

