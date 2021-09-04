Corolla and Prius will burn hydrogen from 2023

It is the opposite of what is proposed in fuel economy and, in some ways, is one of the last efforts of an old industry that tries to fight to the end to maintain a traditional car style. However, he is also the source of a greener future.

The above contradiction comes from the Toyota GR Yaris, the anabolic hatchback sold in limited form in Argentina, but which has its biggest audience guaranteed in Japan and elsewhere.

Far from being hybrid or ethanol-powered, the purist sports car is a glimpse of the future in its engine, but not the three-cylinder M15A-FKS 1.5 in its 120-horsepower version. This is, let’s say, just for the English to see and the legislation too.

The issue is in another three-cylinder, the G16E-GTS. Even in the name the animal says what it can do, reaching 272 horses with turbo. With its 1,618 cm³, this non-standard (commercial) engine donates the block to a competition car, a Corolla Sport, which rode in the 24 Hours of Fuji.

Still far from any economy, however, this Corolla Sport already indicates the future, being powered by hydrogen. The term “powered” applies as it is understood, that is, it is fueled and burns this fuel.

Having demonstrated the ability of a car to run on hydrogen without the need for fuel cells, the next step will be taken: Corolla and Prius will have hydrogen versions in 2023. At first, the engine is the G16E, but without the GTS…

Probably it won’t have a turbo either, at least in the Prius, which will replace the current 1.8 petrol for this 1.6 hydrogen. With cylinders in place of the tank, the liftback will remain a hybrid, thus cutting the emissions it does today.

In the case of the Corolla, the proposal is the same as the gasoline, diesel and flex versions that exist, but it would be more like a natural gas car.

With this pair, Toyota hopes to reduce the time to reach the zero carbon goal and still keep its old but environmentally friendly industry with current and future rules.

Around here, the conversation is the same, but with ethanol on the agenda of automakers, including the Japanese. In Toyota’s view, if alcohol will be the alternative for emerging markets, hydrogen fuel will be for consolidated markets. This is all in the midst of fuel cells and electrics.

[Fonte: Forbes]