Courage of Caio Ribeiro. Gets throat cancer. And encourages early diagnosis – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Caio had a promising start.

It appeared in São Paulo with enormous expectations. About to play in the excellent team of Telê Santana, between 1993 and 1995. In 90 matches, he managed to score 33 goals. It caught the attention of the Brazilian team that went to compete in the under-20 World Cup, in 1995, in Qatar.

Brazil was runner-up, lost the final to Argentina, 2-0. But Caio was chosen as the best player at the World Cup.

It was sold by São Paulo to Inter Milan, it didn’t sign on, it was loaned to Napoli, it was also bad. He returned to Santos. He played for Flamengo, Fluminense, Grêmio, for the German Rot-Weiss Oberhausen and ended his career at Botafogo. It was an average attacker.

With a good vision of the game, power of communication and sympathy, he gained space and surname on the extinct Globo radio station, in São Paulo.

Caio Ribeiro.

Passed to Sportv. And then it went to Globo, in 2008, occupying the space left by Casagrande, who was hospitalized to deal with cocaine addiction.

In these 13 years, he has established himself as an optimistic commentator, avoiding vehement criticism against coaches, players. It’s too moderate. His posture pleases the Rio station, which still owns the broadcasting rights of the main national football events.

It contrasts with the tougher, questioning posture of Casagrande, who has already created problems with Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, for example.

The two, by the way, had a strong discussion, when Caio stated that Raí should only speak, as an executive at São Paulo, about football. You shouldn’t speak out about politics. Casagrande did not agree. Caio ended up isolated in this confrontation. Galvão Bueno and Cléber Machado stood beside the former Corinthians player.

Caio gained space in this way: moderate, ‘good guy’, restrained and somewhat reactionary, since any player or manager can talk about whatever he wants.

But yesterday he took a bold, steadfast stance on a serious problem he is facing.

Throat cancer.

He made a point of exposing what is happening on social networks. Published a video.

“A little while ago, a lump appeared in my neck and I was diagnosed with lymphoma, it’s called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news, and that’s why I’m shooting this video, is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment.

Caio revealed that he is in the penultimate chemotherapy session.

“(I’m) Strong, with a good head and I’m sure that, in another 15 days, this will pass!

“One of the consequences of the treatment was hair loss, and he decided to drop a little. So, I intend to keep working! I’m energetic, with a good head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together.”

Caio hit the nail on the head in exposing his problem, alerting those who follow him on social networks and those who know him from television. It is facing the disease, showing that there is treatment. Unraveling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

And warning about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The TV Globo Sports department lost its most notorious referee commentator, Arnaldo César Coelho. He resigned after 30 years to treat prostate cancer.

This time it’s impossible not to be beside Caio Ribeiro…